Pinkshift – “Get Out”

Leigh Ann Rodgers

New Music August 24, 2022 11:34 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The aggro pop-punk band Pinkshift are back with maybe their most confrontational song to date. “Get Out” — the latest single from Pinkshift’s debut album Love Me Forever following “nothing (in my head)” and “i’m not crying you’re crying” — is a rocket-fueled rager built on ballistic drums and discordant riffs. Ashrita Kumar comes soaring over top of the chaos with a command that hits like a lightning strike: “Get out of my face! I don’t want you here, that’s what I said!”

Kumar shared this statement on the song:

“GET OUT” is an anthem to be utilized to take space where it’s not inherently given to us. It’s a blatant attack against the white supremacist and patriarchal colonizers of our bodies, homes, and ways of life, and it’s an expression of pure and unapologetic rage that stands in defense of our autonomy.

Listen below.

Love Me Forever is out 10/21 on Hopeless.

Chris DeVille Staff

