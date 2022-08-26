Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album God Did Feat. Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, & More

It’s DJ Khaled album time again, and he’s rounded up another startling array of superstar rappers for the occasion. God Did, out today, begins by stacking up some of the most popular MCs in recent memory. First there’s a song with Drake (not the Bee Gees-interpolating “Staying Alive” with Lil Baby, which is also here). Then there’s a pileup of big names on title track “God Did,” which has Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend in addition to the significantly lesser known Fridayy. Then it’s a remix of Kanye West’s “Use This Gospel” by Dr. Dre, featuring Eminem.

The credits on that opening sequence are enough to overshadow several other noteworthy features. The late Juice WRLD makes his latest posthumous appearance. Travis Scott, still in career-rehab mode, appears alongside protege Don Toliver. Gunna, currently behind bars awaiting trial, is on there too. Ex-Migos Quavo and Takeoff have a track. As with Khaled’s last album, there’s a big dancehall posse cut featuring the likes of Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla. And then you’ve got mainstays like Future, SZA, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Jadakiss, City Girls, Latto, Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick, plus Vory, normally a behind-the-scenes figure.

It’s a lot to take in, and you can take it all in below.

God Did is out now on Epic.