They don’t want DJ Khaled to have a career, but he continues to have a career, and he has recruited his old pal Drake and their newer pal Lil Baby for a new single from the upcoming God Did. It’s called “Staying Alive,” and although I’m writing this before hearing the song, the title and disco-themed promo campaign suggest it samples the Bee Gees. After all, old music is all the rage these days. We will update the post to alert you if my prediction is wrong. Listen below.

God Did is out 8/26 on We The Best/Epic/Roc Nation.