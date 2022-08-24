Nosaj Thing – “Blue Hour” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)
It’s been a little bit since we’ve heard from Jason Chung, the Los Angeles-based producer who puts out music as Nosaj Thing. But today he’s back with a new single, “Blue Hour,” which will appear on an upcoming full-length, Continua, his first new album since 2017’s Parallels. It’s a collaboration with Julianna Barwick — Nosaj guested on a track from her 2020 record Healing Is A Miracle. Barwick’s vocals float above the dreamy and smooth and calming song. Check it out below.
Continua is due out via LuckyMe later this year.