Nosaj Thing – “Blue Hour” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)

New Music August 24, 2022 9:35 AM By James Rettig
0

It’s been a little bit since we’ve heard from Jason Chung, the Los Angeles-based producer who puts out music as Nosaj Thing. But today he’s back with a new single, “Blue Hour,” which will appear on an upcoming full-length, Continua, his first new album since 2017’s Parallels. It’s a collaboration with Julianna Barwick — Nosaj guested on a track from her 2020 record Healing Is A Miracle. Barwick’s vocals float above the dreamy and smooth and calming song. Check it out below.

Continua is due out via LuckyMe later this year.

