Whitmer Thomas – “Most Likely”

Ariel Fish

New Music August 24, 2022 2:20 PM By James Rettig
0

Last month, comedian Whitmer Thomas announced a new album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which was produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. He shared “Rigamarole” from it at the time, and today Thomas is back with another single, “Most Likely,” which features backing vocals from Great Grandpa’s Al Menne and fellow comedian Mitra Jouhari.

“This song is about the constant shame I feel for my unshakable need to please everyone all the time,” Thomas said in a statement. “I’ll probably never know why I regret everything I did in a room the moment I walk out of it. I’ve spent way too much trying to figure out what events in the past led to me having a bad personality in the present. In the end I guess it’s a song about not knowing who in gods hell I am.”

Watch a video for the song below.

The Older I Get The Funnier I Was is out 10/21 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.

