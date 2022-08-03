Whitmer Thomas – “Rigamarole” (Prod. Jay Som)
The comedian Whitmer Thomas has been putting out music of his own for a while now, and he’s struck up a creative partnership with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte, who produced his Can’t Believe You’re Happy Here EP that came out earlier this year. Today, Thomas is announcing a new full-length album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which was also produced by Duterte. The LP also features contributions from Great Grandpa’s Al Menne, Christian Lee Hutson, and Harrison Whitford. Lead single “Rigamarole” is punchy and bright and Thomas sounds a bit like Conor Oberst on it.
“‘Rigamarole’ is a song about trying to shake depression with routine, and ultimately accepting I’ve got no choice but to sink into it,” Thomas said in a statement. “If I try to just live with it, like a roommate who’s constantly trying to give me a regrettable haircut, it helps me see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Watch a video for the track below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Most Likely”
02 “Rigamarole”
03 “Everything That Feels Good Is Bad”
04 “Big Truck”
05 “Pop Fly”
06 “Cooler When I’m Sick”
07 “Pinwheel”
08 “Stick Around”
09 “South Florida”
10 “Navel Gazey”
11 “Bushwacked”
TOUR DATES (w/ Al Menne):
10/24 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
10/25 Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex
10/27 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/28 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/29 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/02 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/03 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/04 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
11/05 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hollywood
11/06 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le ‘Ritz’ P.D.B.
11/08 Allston, MA @ O’Briens Pub
11/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
11/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/12 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
11/14 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/15 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery
11/16 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
11/18 Austin, TX @ The Ballroom
11/19 Dallas, TX @ Three Links
12/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell Club
The Older I Get The Funnier I Was is out 10/21 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.