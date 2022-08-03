The comedian Whitmer Thomas has been putting out music of his own for a while now, and he’s struck up a creative partnership with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte, who produced his Can’t Believe You’re Happy Here EP that came out earlier this year. Today, Thomas is announcing a new full-length album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which was also produced by Duterte. The LP also features contributions from Great Grandpa’s Al Menne, Christian Lee Hutson, and Harrison Whitford. Lead single “Rigamarole” is punchy and bright and Thomas sounds a bit like Conor Oberst on it.

“‘Rigamarole’ is a song about trying to shake depression with routine, and ultimately accepting I’ve got no choice but to sink into it,” Thomas said in a statement. “If I try to just live with it, like a roommate who’s constantly trying to give me a regrettable haircut, it helps me see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Most Likely”

02 “Rigamarole”

03 “Everything That Feels Good Is Bad”

04 “Big Truck”

05 “Pop Fly”

06 “Cooler When I’m Sick”

07 “Pinwheel”

08 “Stick Around”

09 “South Florida”

10 “Navel Gazey”

11 “Bushwacked”

TOUR DATES (w/ Al Menne):

10/24 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

10/25 Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

10/27 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/28 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/29 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/02 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/03 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/04 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/05 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hollywood

11/06 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le ‘Ritz’ P.D.B.

11/08 Allston, MA @ O’Briens Pub

11/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/12 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/14 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/15 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery

11/16 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

11/18 Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

11/19 Dallas, TX @ Three Links

12/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell Club

The Older I Get The Funnier I Was is out 10/21 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.