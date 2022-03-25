In 2020, comedian Whitmer Thomas released his debut HBO special, The Golden Ones, which was accompanied by a soundtrack appropriately called Songs From The Golden Ones. Today, he’s back with a new EP of stripped-down songs, Can’t Believe You’re Happy Here, which was produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. It also includes contributions from Great Grandpa’s Alex Menne on “Best Love Song Ever Wrote” and Christian Lee Hutson, who plays on “Going Out To Eat.” (Whitmer previously helped out Hutson on a cover of the “bones are their money” song from I Think You Should Leave.) Alongside the EP, Thomas is sharing a lyric video for the wryly sweet “Don’t Have A Cow.” Check it out below.

<a href="https://whitmerthomas.bandcamp.com/album/cant-believe-youre-happy-here">Can't Believe You're Happy Here by Whitmer Thomas</a>

The Can’t Believe You’re Happy Here EP is out now via Hardly Art.