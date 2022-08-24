My Chemical Romance kicked off another leg of their reunion tour over the weekend, and they’ve been breaking out some songs that they haven’t played in a long while. In Oklahoma City on Saturday night, the band played “Bury Me In Black” and “This Is The Best Day Ever” for the first time in over a decade.

And last night at their show in Nashville, they played “The World Is Ugly” for the first time in 14 years. The band had previously only played the song in 2008, before they recorded it the following year — they would end up releasing it in 2013 as part of the rarities project Conventional Weapons. For the Nashville show, Gerard Way was dressed up in a cheerleader uniform. Watch video below.