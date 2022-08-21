My Chemical Romance kicked off their reunion tour back in May, and after a couple months off they started another leg of it at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City last night. They brought some songs they haven’t played in a while along with them.

First up they did “Bury Me In Black” for the first time in 19 years — the 2004 song was a B-side to “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).” And later on they did “This Is The Best Day Ever” for the first time since 2005 — that one appears on their debut LP I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Watch video of both below.