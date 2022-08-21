Watch My Chemical Romance Play “Bury Me In Black” For The First Time In 19 Years

Watch My Chemical Romance Play “Bury Me In Black” For The First Time In 19 Years

My Chemical Romance kicked off their reunion tour back in May, and after a couple months off they started another leg of it at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City last night. They brought some songs they haven’t played in a while along with them.

First up they did “Bury Me In Black” for the first time in 19 years — the 2004 song was a B-side to “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).” And later on they did “This Is The Best Day Ever” for the first time since 2005 — that one appears on their debut LP I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Watch video of both below.

