My Chemical Romance’s original lineup – Gerard on vocals, Mikey on bass, the not-yet-afro’d metalhead Ray Toro on guitar, and their hurried drummer Matt “Otter” Pelissier – were far from famous figures in the scene. The Ways had played in bands before, but the sort of bands that sputtered out after a few practice sessions. Toro and Otter had played in a local band that recorded a CD in 1997. That was about it. But My Chemical Romance, like so many New Jersey dreamers before them, unlocked magic in their latitude and longitude.

The band called the urban center of Newark its home, though the Ways’ roots were a little more suburban. Gerard and Mikey grew up in a dodgy section of Belleville, New Jersey, a town located just outside the New York City metro area. It’s where Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons formed and was one of the hubs of the Industrial Revolution. The Sopranos sometimes filmed there. Along the area’s many arteries of public transportation, it’s about a 45-minute trip from New York Penn Station. One of the first times the brothers talked seriously about starting a band was watching the Smashing Pumpkins rock Madison Square Garden in 1996; a few years later, Mikey was a regular in NYC’s downtown scene, dancing to Britpop with the Meet Me In The Bathroom crowd and catching some of the first Strokes gigs. An Interpol/My Chemical Romance show could have changed the course of goth history, but alas, that never happened.

In 2001, one mentor My Chemical Romance did have was Alex Saavedra, head of the NJ indie label Eyeball Records, best known for releasing Thursday’s debut LP Waiting two years prior. A gregarious social connector among artsy types in the tri-state area, Saavedra knew Gerard since the mid ’90s, from G’s time at New York’s School Of The Visual Arts, and by association, Mikey. In the legend of early MCR, Mikey is typically cast as the shy younger brother, but the fledgling bassist was also a secret social butterfly. Mikey was a regular at the Eyeball House, a gathering point for the North Jersey scene near Belleville, in a town called Kearny. Saavedra ran his label here, and more importantly, threw colorful, overcrowded parties where one might run into an up-and-coming actor or catch a member of a scene-famous hardcore band about to break edge in line at the keg. Mikey had struck up a friendship with Thursday singer Geoff Rickly in the New Brunswick band’s early days, drinking at Eyeball parties and helping lug gear into Thursday shows. My Chemical Romance had a willing audience, enough to perhaps break through the noise of Jersey. Saavedra was an early supporter, but when Rickly first ventured to their practice space, he wrote them off as just another pop-punk band.

It took one very earnest song about vampires to change his mind. “Vampires Will Never Hurt You,” a noir ranger with Gerard’s ferocity on full display, convinced Rickly to take time from Thursday’s quickly-filling schedule and produce a proper My Chemical Romance album, which Eyeball would release. Gerard and the boys arrived at the studio ready to hunt the undead and rescue loved ones from various apocalypses. Out poured a record that sounds like it’s about to go off the rails at any moment, obsessed with weapons and revenge and macabre Catholic imagery. “Our Lady Of Sorrows” (original title: “Bring More Knives”) evolved from a rickety demo into an absolute force: pre-stardom MCR at their catchiest, but also their most unhinged and metallic. In the vocal booth, Rickly encouraged Gerard to make the music follow him; on “Sorrows,” he segues from singing to screaming with enough swagger to scare the music away.

That’s really saying something, since Toro spent the Bullets sessions living out his guitar hero fantasies. Shredders like “Sorrows” and “Honey, This Mirror Isn’t Big Enough For The Two Of Us” are certifiably filthy, but Toro’s range is often overlooked. “Early Sunsets Over Monroeville,” Bullets’ Dawn Of The Dead-inspired ballad, shows off some jangly, ’90s Midwestern emo licks. And to open Bullets, Toro digs back about a hundred years with a simple, yet brilliant callback: a minute-long run-through of “Romanza,” a Spanish guitar standard My Chemical Romance’s new fans got to know on the back of the CD as “Romance.”

One of the earliest interviews with the band (which now included rhythm guitarist Frank Iero) was a July 2002 chat at Seton Hall’s college radio station, 89.5 WSOU. They talk about how they got their band name and why they’re excited to go on tour. Standard questions from an excited host with a Bullets advance copy in hand. After a half hour of casual banter, a song called “Headfirst For Halos” comes up. “Halos” is just another jaunty MCR track if you’re half-listening, but it also contains graphic depiction of suicide. It’s unclear if the host knows what he’s wading into, but Gerard doesn’t miss a beat.

“It’s a song about being really depressed, on a lot of anti-depressants, and wanting to kill yourself,” he explains. “But instead of doing that, I just wrote a song. So that’s what you should do if you ever want to kill yourself… Counseling works, and so do anti-depressants; it’s proven that they work for some people. Just don’t hurt yourself. There’s all kinds of hotlines to call. Write a song.”

It’s now known Gerard struggled with these things since those pre-MCR days in his notebook-filled bedroom, but talking about them so early, and with such self-assuredness, feels like a revelation in the present day. This was at least a decade before mental health was spoken about with any casual regularity, especially amongst young men. Before My Chemical Romance was saving lives around the world, it had helped save Gerard’s.