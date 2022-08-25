Nobody is ever going to regret any time spent listening to Björk talk. Björk is a singular presence and a great artist, and she’s also a deeply unpredictable speaker. She always seems excited about whatever she’s doing, even if what she’s doing is a journey into the depths of her post-breakup despair, and she tends to express herself in ways that never would’ve occurred to anyone else. Plus, she’s got that accent! Up until this moment, it never would’ve occurred to me to wish that Björk would do a podcast, but now that we know Björk is doing a podcast, and you have to imagine that it’ll rule.

Björk recently told The Guardian that she’s coming out with a new album called Fossora this fall. We still don’t know the details on that record, and it’s not clear that Björk’s new podcast will cover the new record. Instead, Björk’s new show Sonic Symbolism will work as a trip through Björk’s discography. In every episode, she’s discuss another one of her albums with two friends, writer/philosopher Oddný Eir and musicologist Ásmundur Jónsson. In her podcast trailer, Björk has this to say:

When I get asked about the differences of the music of my albums, I find it quickest to use visual short cuts. That’s kind of why my album covers are almost like homemade tarot cards. The image on the front might seem like just a visual moment, but for me it is simply describing the sound of it. I try to express it with the color palette, the textures of the textiles, with what I am holding, the posture I am in, and the angle of it shows its relationship to the world. Also, the emotion of the mouth tries to share the overall mood of the album. Perhaps you can call it some sort of a sonic symbolism? Most of us go through phases in our lives that take roughly three years, and it is not a coincidence this is also how long it takes to make an album or a film. This podcast is an experiment to capture which moods, timbres, and tempos were vibrating during each of these phases.

Of course, it’s a lot more fun to hear Björk say those words than it is to read them. You can do that here.

Björk is producing Sonic Symbolism is association with Mailchimp and the Talkhouse. The first three episodes — on Debut, Post, and Homogenic — will arrive 9/1, with another new episode arriving every Thursday. This doesn’t appear to be one of those podcasts where you have to subscribe to some special service to hear it. Also, Björk specifically mentions that the podcast will cover her 10 albums. Björk’s most recent LP, 2017’s Utopia, was her ninth studio album. The final episode of Sonic Symbolism will arrive 10/13, so maybe we’ll be getting Fossora right around that time.