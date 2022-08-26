Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
It’s time for another Shut Up, Dude, featuring your comments on the MoFi drama, the FN Meka drama, and the Sisqó chart-topper that is not “Thong Song.”
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#9
|
|napoleonofbirds
|Score: 24 | Aug 22nd
|
All right! Long-time lurker, but first-time poster (if it isn’t corny to say that by now).
After scouring Spotify and finding multiple 10s playlists and a very incomplete 9s playlist, I decided to create a “greatest-hits” playlist, of sorts. Every song that Tom has ever graded an 8 or higher is on the playlist for TNOCS to enjoy, including “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me” (and those ratings are spot-on, if I say so myself). Now you can listen to “Back Stabbers” on the same playlist as all the 10s, while we wait for an “I Got You (I Feel Good)”-style regrade!
If you notice any songs that I missed — bearing in mind that Tom’s tastes are the guiding factor for inclusion — shoot me a comment and I will look into it. A few clarifications:
As you may have guessed, the playlist is rather large, so I’ll post a link instead of embedding it directly.
Have a great day, everyone!
|Posted in: The Number Ones: *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me”
|#8
|
|lildipper
|Score: 25 | Aug 24th
|
Love this. I think you accidentally came up with the Kidz Bop version
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Sisqó’s “Incomplete”
|#7
|
|raptor jesus
|Score: 25 | Aug 19th
|
Critics thought they were being so smart comparing this to Joy Division.
Well jokes on them because I checked out Joy Division because of my love of Interpol and their songs are also great!
|Posted in: Turn On The Bright Lights Turns 20
|#6
|
|thegue
|Score: 25 | Aug 19th
|
A few thoughts…as always:
Happy weekend all!
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Matchbox 20’s “Bent”
|#5
|
|Analogbrat
|Score: 26 | Aug 24th
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Sisqó’s “Incomplete”
|#4
|
|raptor jesus
|Score: 28 | Aug 23rd
|Posted in: Capitol Records “Severs Ties” With AI Rapper FN Meka, Apologizes To The Black Community
|#3
|
|panoramastitcher
|Score: 35 | Aug 24th
|
Confession time: I was today’s years old when I learned that Sisqó is singing about thongs in the “Thong Song”. I have heard this song hundreds of times on the radio and enjoyed it a lot, but never bothered to find out who was singing nor what the title was. (I might have seen the title written or mentioned it on the radio, but never retained it.). To my ears (English is not my native tongue), the singer was singing “Let me sing that song” and not “Let me see that thong”.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Sisqó’s “Incomplete”
|#2
|
|Adam Smith Riggs
|Score: 37 | Aug 23rd
|
MoFi pressings do sound really great, and are also wildly overpriced. The two I have I managed to snag well below MSRP. There’s a specific step in the vinyl mastering process that almost always requires a digital step unless the engineer has been meticulous about every piece of equipment (it’s boring, has something to do with the playback head on the lathe; to clarify, this is not the issue with these particular pressings, just saying it by way of example) so I kind of assume “all analog” pressings are shy of 100%. I also don’t care (except when being price-gouged for it) because while I do love records and do subjectively think they have a “better” sound, I’m not an audiophile fetishist who thinks he can hear the difference between silver or copper wiring or whatever. There ARE levels of audio quality to be sure, but at some point there’s diminishing returns with audiophile gear and pressings.
In summation, I think MoFi should have been more transparent. I also think their angry fans are mostly collectible hunters who want to fancy themselves golden-eared superhumans and this just burst their bubble.
|Posted in: Audiophile Label MoFi Sued For Using Digital In “All Analog” Vinyl Reissues
|#1
|
|onepotato
|Score: 44 | Aug 19th
|
Matchbox Twenty are among the most important, formative bands for me. I was too young to be aware during the Nirvana breakout. But I was seven when Yourself or Someone Like You dropped, and eight when “3 AM” hit the radio.
I can picture myself getting shuttled along in the back of my parents’ Jeep, and it’s this era where pop-rock felt omnipresent on Top 40 radio. Which was an eye-opening change-of-pace from the classic-rock-only sounds my parents usually played.
Matchbox (and Fastball, The Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, Semisonic…) were the on-ramp for me getting into contemporary music, for engaging with post-80s pop and rock on a regular basis. Hearing the Top 40 countdown on the ride home from church was episodic. What’s the new character? What’s coming next? Will it be as good as what came before?
I was helpless to the charms of the hooks, to the warmth of the singing, to the pop-guitar. And the resulting curiosity for the “new” drove further listening. I mean this sincerely: I don’t think I’d be reading sites like Stereogum or Pitchfork without Matchbox Twenty igniting my passion for music.
By the time Matchbox Twenty dropped Mad Season and More Than You Think You Are, the band felt like a good friend. Even though “Bent” isn’t my all-time favorite Matchbox single, it’s still a warm bowl of Easy Mac. It’s comfort music, it’s uncomplicated, it’s exactly what I want it to be. It’s a nostalgic 10/10 without hesitation.
Even as I’d eventually grow into moodier sounds (hello middle school), and then more independent sounds (hello high school and college), I still found Matchbox Twenty to be a perfect road trip companion.
One winter in college, I drove some pals to-and-from Ottawa Ontario, from our little school in Northern NY. It was a day-trip for skating on the Rideau Canal, and watching a 67s game. On the way back, as we closed in on the Canadian border, everybody was exhausted. I was exhausted. I needed a pick-me-up, and the Tim Hortons in my cup-holder wasn’t enough. My roommate was running the stereo, and found the Matchbox Twenty files on my iPod. He click-wheeled to start… and “Real World” roared to life, and I felt actually giddy. And now *I* was driving that same Jeep, some ten-years later. Matchbox Twenty carrying me home again.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Matchbox 20’s “Bent”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|
|dad
|Aug 23rd
|
oh great now the woke mob is coming after our AI robot influencers, is nothing sacred?!
|Posted in: Capitol Records “Severs Ties” With AI Rapper FN Meka, Apologizes To The Black Community
See also:
