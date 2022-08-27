Watch Madi Diaz Make Her TV Debut On CBS Saturday Morning
Last month, Nashville singer/songwriter and recent ANTI- Records signee Madi Diaz shared a new song, “Hangover.” That was her first new music since releasing her Same History, New Feelings EP, which came out in March and featured re-recordings of songs from her 2021 album History Of A Feeling with Waxahatchee and Angel Olsen. Now, Diaz is making her TV debut on CBS Saturday Morning, where she performed “Crying In Public,” “Resentment,” and “New Person, Old Place.” All three tracks appear on last year’s History Of A Feeling. Watch below.