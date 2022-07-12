Madi Diaz – “Hangover”

Madi Diaz has been putting out music for well over a decade, but last year she linked up with Anti- Records to release a new full-length called History Of A Feeling. A few months ago, she teamed up with the likes of Waxahatchee and Angel Olsen for an EP of reimagined songs called Same History, New Feelings. Today, Diaz is back with a brand-new track, the crackling “Hangover.”

“I wrote ‘Hangover’ with Jesse Thomas and Drew Pearson when I was still feeling the lagging throws of heartbreak—the waking up in withdrawal, aching, reeling over a person and all the things that come after it’s over,” Diaz said in a statement. “Sometimes it feels like you’re just stumbling around a city and in every corner there’s a memory. At every table in every restaurant some argument, on every street corner some kiss, at the 7 eleven some melt down. ‘Hangover’ is about bumping into that old feeling and reliving the less appealing side effects of not being in love with that person anymore.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

07/23 Newport RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/15 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles

08/16 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles

08/29 Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden w/ Jose Gonzalez

08/30 Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities w/ Jose Gonzalez

09/04 Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest

10/22 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/25 Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub

10/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/28 Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee

10/30 Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus

11/03 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

11/04 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

11/06 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

11/07 Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel

11/09 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/12 Boise, ID @ The Olympic

11/14 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

11/15 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/17 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

“Hangover” is out now via Anti-.