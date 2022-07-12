Madi Diaz – “Hangover”
Madi Diaz has been putting out music for well over a decade, but last year she linked up with Anti- Records to release a new full-length called History Of A Feeling. A few months ago, she teamed up with the likes of Waxahatchee and Angel Olsen for an EP of reimagined songs called Same History, New Feelings. Today, Diaz is back with a brand-new track, the crackling “Hangover.”
“I wrote ‘Hangover’ with Jesse Thomas and Drew Pearson when I was still feeling the lagging throws of heartbreak—the waking up in withdrawal, aching, reeling over a person and all the things that come after it’s over,” Diaz said in a statement. “Sometimes it feels like you’re just stumbling around a city and in every corner there’s a memory. At every table in every restaurant some argument, on every street corner some kiss, at the 7 eleven some melt down. ‘Hangover’ is about bumping into that old feeling and reliving the less appealing side effects of not being in love with that person anymore.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
07/23 Newport RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/15 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles
08/16 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles
08/29 Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden w/ Jose Gonzalez
08/30 Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities w/ Jose Gonzalez
09/04 Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest
10/22 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/25 Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
10/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
10/28 Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee
10/30 Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus
11/03 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
11/04 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
11/06 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
11/07 Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel
11/09 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
11/11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
11/12 Boise, ID @ The Olympic
11/14 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
11/15 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/17 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
11/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
“Hangover” is out now via Anti-.