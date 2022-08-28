Le Tigre — the dance-punk trio made up of Kathleen Hanna, Johanna Fateman, and JD Samson — reunited for the first time in 11 years on Saturday. They were on the lineup for This Ain’t No Picnic, a Goldenvoice-backed fest that is taking place this weekend at Brookside At The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

“We were asked to reunite for this festival in 2020, and we felt that it was really important for us to reunite prior to the 2020 election,” Samson said in a recent interview with Spin. “We felt the relevance of our music would really stir up something important within our community. And obviously that was canceled because of COVID. We just continued to want to present the material again.”

“We went in really different directions after we stopped playing shows in 2005. JD has become a professor. I’m an art critic. Kathleen has done various nonprofit work, and then she did the Julie Ruin and then Bikini Kill reunited,” Fateman continued. “We had more than a decade to just be individuals again, and then come back together, bringing more to the project.”

The trio briefly got back together in 2016 to put out a one-off track called “I’m With Her” for that year’s election.

Watch the full Le Tigre set below.

SETLIST:

“The The Empty”

“TKO”

“Hot Topic”

“My My Metrocard”

“FYR”

“Mediocrity Rules”

“On The Verge”

“Seconds”

“Viz”

“What’s Yr Take On Cassavetes”

“Punker Plus”

“Shred A”

“Eau d’Bedroom Dancing”

“Keep On Livin'”

“Phanta”

“Deceptacon”