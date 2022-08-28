Watch Lindsey Buckingham Join The Killers For Three Songs In LA

@robloud

News August 28, 2022 6:39 PM By James Rettig
0

Watch Lindsey Buckingham Join The Killers For Three Songs In LA

@robloud

News August 28, 2022 6:39 PM By James Rettig
0

Last week, the Killers kicked off their North American tour and had opener Johnny Marr come out to cover a few Smiths song. The band was in Los Angeles on Saturday night at the Banc Of California stadium, and they had another special guest in the form of Lindsey Buckingham. Buckingham came out to play his guitar part from Imploding The Mirage single “Caution,” and then stuck around for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way.” Then Marr came out on stage again and everyone played “Mr. Brightside.” Check out video below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Shares Statement

2 days ago 0

New Supergroup L.S. Dunes Features Members Of Thursday, Circa Survive, MCR, & Coheed And Cambria

3 days ago 0

A Rush Of Blood To The Head Turns 20

3 days ago 0

Noah Cyrus – “Every Beginning Ends” (Feat. Ben Gibbard)

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Doesn’t Really Matter”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest