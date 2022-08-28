Watch Lindsey Buckingham Join The Killers For Three Songs In LA
Last week, the Killers kicked off their North American tour and had opener Johnny Marr come out to cover a few Smiths song. The band was in Los Angeles on Saturday night at the Banc Of California stadium, and they had another special guest in the form of Lindsey Buckingham. Buckingham came out to play his guitar part from Imploding The Mirage single “Caution,” and then stuck around for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way.” Then Marr came out on stage again and everyone played “Mr. Brightside.” Check out video below.