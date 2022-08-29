Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance is one of the biggest and most critically beloved records of the year, but it’s not the kind of thing that’s really built for acoustic cover versions. It’s an album built around big beats and dance-music textures, and even the melodies are often there just to serve the rhythm. But this evidently didn’t scare American cinematic treasure Kevin Bacon, who’s out here singing new Beyoncé songs to his goats.

Kevin Bacon has a thing that he likes to do. He likes to sit out on Connecticut farm, surrounded by goats, and play acoustic cover songs. Then he posts them on Twitter under the hashtag #GoatSongs. Back in 2020, we posted Bacon’s #GoatSongs cover of Radiohead’s “Creep,” and that was fun. But in a way, it’s even more fun to hear him attempt to translate Beyoncé’s monster jam “Heated” to the #GoatSongs format.

Yesterday, Bacon posted a video on Twitter. In the beginning, he says, “Hot day, hot song.” And then he sings about having a lot of bands and a lot of Chanel on him. (He does not appear to be wearing Chanel.) While he plays all this, Bacon is sitting on some kind of wooden structure, surrounded by goats. One goat gets curious enough to get right up on Bacon’s guitar and kind of chew on a string at one point. Sadly, Bacon does not get as far as the “flip-flop flippy flip-floppin’-ass bitch” part. Below, watch Bacon’s video and listen to Beyoncé’s non-goat-assisted original “Heated.”