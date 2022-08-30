Goat, the Swedish band who wear masks and who play a wild and percussive combination of psych-rock and percussive funk, are back. That’s good news; if you’ve ever happened across a Goat set at a festival, then you may have witnessed some transcendent shit. Goat’s records couldn’t capture the spectacle of their live shows, but they’ve always been a lot of fun, too, and we haven’t gotten one in a while. Six years ago, Goat released Requiem, their last LP. Last year, the band came out with a rarities collection that included a couple of new songs. And today, Goat have announced the impending release of a whole new album.

This fall, Goat will release the new LP Oh Death. If first single “Under No Nation” is any indication, Goat are fully back in their bag. Everything that this band does well — the rippling groove, the exuberant doubled-up lead vocals, the eruptions of acid-rock guitar, the general ritualistic feel of the whole thing — are here in full effect. The whole thing is supremely fun, and I have to imagine that it’ll sound even better live. Below, listen to “Under No Nation” and check out the Oh Death tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Soon You Die”

02 “Chukua Pesa”

03 “Under No Nation”

04 “Do The Dance”

05 “Apegoat”

06 “Goatmilk”

07 “Blow The Horns”

08 “Remind Yourself”

09 “Blessings”

10 “Passes Like Clouds”

Oh Death is out 10/21 on Rocket Recordings.