Peel Dream Magazine – “Pictionary”

Last month, Peel Dream Magazine announced a new album, Pad, the full-length followup to the project’s 2020 breakout album Agitprop Alterna, which landed them on our Best New Bands list that year. We’ve heard the title track from it already, and today the band is back with another one, the dreamy and evocative “Pictionary.” Here’s Joe Stevens on the track’s accompanying music video:

I co-directed this video with my talented friend Clayton McCracken, a prominent video artist in LA specializing in live visuals. We filmed the entire thing in his living room, although it feels more like an elaborate stage when you watch it. The song is a baroque ode to “play” in all forms. In it, a set of characters experience a mysterious, orgiastic cataclysm while playing a game of Pictionary. The rest is open to interpretation. According to the story of the album, I’ve been exiled from Peel Dream Magazine. Scenes alternate between me playing the board game, and laboring over a composition. I’m weaving my own reality, and perhaps the very song itself, in the style of this isolated “tortured artist”. I wanted to channel Herman Melville’s Pierre, which tells this gothic 19th century story of an author who drives himself mad while working on his magnum opus – the true story of his own life. I love that kind of stuff. It’s also supposed to be a play on the baroque pop element of the new record, which features harpsichord and chamber strings. I ended up wearing a bunch of Clayton’s clothes that felt very “Laurel Canyon”, 60s LA to me. Oh and look for the missing chunk of the feather pen – it went up in flames from one of the candles during the first take we filmed.

Watch and listen below.

Pad is out 10/7 on Slumberland/Tough Love.