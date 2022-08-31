Cradle Of Filth & Ed Sheeran Collabation Is Still Happening

We might still get to see how Ed Sheeran looks in corpsepaint. In an interview last year, Ed Sheeran, the big-deal pop-star and prodigious collaborator, said that he might like to make a death metal album someday, and he also shouted out the long-running UK symphonic black metal institution Cradle Of Filth. Soon after, Sheeran reportedly got in touch with Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth, and the two started hatching plans for a collaboration. Dani insisted that it was not a joke. It’s been a year, and we haven’t heard anything yet, but that collab is apparently still on.

As Revolver points out, Dani Filth continued to tease that Sheeran collab in a recent interview with Knotfest:

Believe it or not, we still have yet to finish our song with Ed Sheeran. He’s done some of it, but then he had a baby, and he obviously got very sidetracked with that and doing whatever Ed does, which is play massive shows around the globe. He’s not at our beck and call. But he is going to finish it, he assures me. I actually spoke to him quite recently.

Filth also says that the collab will be out “when it’s finished,” and he doesn’t know when that will be. But what if Ed Sheeran was at Cradle Of Filth’s beck and call?

I hope Ed changes his name to Dead Sheeran for the occasion.