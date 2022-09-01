The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Free NYC Club Show

September 1, 2022
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Free NYC Club Show

By Rachel Brodsky
Ahead of their fall arena tour with Jane’s Addiction, the Smashing Pumpkins are planning an “intimate club performance” at Irving Plaza in New York on September 22. The show will be done in partnership with Audacy, ALT 92.3, Live Nation, Thirty Tigers, and Red Light Management, and offers an early look at what’s in store for said arena dates, which kick off in October. Maybe the band will play some new songs on the forthcoming follow-up to 2020’s Cyr, who knows?

Anyway, the September 22 gig is a free show, but you have to enter via ALT 92.3, who will start giving out passes starting September 6. Find more show info here.

