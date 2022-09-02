TOBACCO – “Bitch Ass Moon”

New Music September 2, 2022 9:57 AM By Tom Breihan
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the psychedelic Pittsburgh experimentalists Black Moth Super Rainbow, but leader Tom Fec’s solo project TOBACCO still appears to be going strong. Last year, TOBACCO released the album Fucked Up Friends 3, the latest installment in a long-running series. Today, TOBACCO has also dropped a new track with the evocative title “Bitch Ass Moon.”

On Instagram, Tom Fec says that “Bitch Ass Moon” is the first single from a forthcoming record called Skids And Angels: “no release date yet but that’s all arbitrary. you’ll be first to know.” “Bitch Ass Moon” is a glitchy, jittery instrumental that moves with a disconcerting sort of arrhythmia. The drum machine hits arrive very quickly at oddly spaced-out intervals; it’s like Venetian Snares making Chicago footwork. Over that, we get these sickly-pretty washes of vaporwave synth. Weird track! Listen below.

