A$AP Rocky – “OUR DE$TINY” (Feat. Playboi Carti)

Years ago, A$AP Rocky helped introduce the world to fellow fashion-plate festival rapper Playboi Carti, an artist who has always listed Rocky as a chief influence. Over the years, Rocky and Carti have teamed up on tracks like “New Choppa” and Lana Del Rey’s “Summer Bummer.” Rocky also took Carti on tour in 2019. Today, Rocky and Carti have a new song together.

For a long time now, A$AP Rocky has been working on a new album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Testing. The new album will supposedly feature a whole lot of Morrissey. We still don’t know what’s up with Rocky’s new record, but earlier today, Rocky posted a full song, apparently called “OUR DE$TINY,” on Instagram. It’s a relatively sedate track by these guys’ standards — a woozy and lightly psychedelic number built on a slow soul sample. Check it out below.

