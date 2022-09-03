Livestream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London

The first of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts is happening today in London at Wembley Stadium, and the whole thing will be live streaming via Paramount. That includes: Paramount+, Pluto TV, MTV’s YouTube channels, and on-demand via Paramount+, Pluto TV, and MTV VOD (starting September 5). A one-hour special edition of the concert will also air today on CBS at 9 PM ET and on MTV (get more specific info here). The whole thing is also available to stream live for free via MTV’s YouTube channel below.

Today’s show includes performances by: Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller, Lars Ulrich, Nandi Bushell, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Chevy Metal. There will also be special appearances by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

Watch it all go down below.

UPDATE: In their first performance since Hawkins’ death, Foo Fighters opened the show with Liam Gallagher on vocals, doing Oasis’ “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” and “Live Forever.”

“Tonight we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins,” Grohl said. “For those of you who knew him personally, you knew that nobody else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. For those of you who admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing. So tonight we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person. So sing and dance and laugh and cry and fucking scream and make some fucking noise so he can hear us right now. Cause you know what? It’s going to be a long fucking night, right?”