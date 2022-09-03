Watch Paul McCartney Play “Oh! Darling” Live For First Time At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

News September 3, 2022 4:55 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Foo Fighters played a career-spanning encore to wrap up tonight’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in London, with a break in the middle to welcome surprise guest Paul McCartney for some Beatles songs. During the Foo Fighters performances, Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Nandi Bushell, Rufus Taylor, Omar Hakim, and Hawkins’ son Oliver handled drum duties.

McCartney, who inducted Foo Fighters into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year, took the stage with Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and introduced a song “that I haven’t done since I recorded it 100 years ago — I’ve never done it as a duet, but we’re gonna do it tonight for the first time.” They then did the Beatles’ “Oh! Darling” with Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Omar Hakim, and followed it with “Helter Skelter.”

Watch some clips from the night’s final stretch below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

