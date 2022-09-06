Björk – “atopos”

Björk – “atopos”

Björk has released “atopos,” the lead single from her upcoming album Fossora, which is out at the end of the month. “it is a good intro …. kinda like fossora´s passport,” she wrote in a tweet. “sonically a heavy bottom-ended bass world we have 6 bass clarinets,punchy sub drilling,nesting and digging us into the ground.”

She officially announced Fossora last week, revealing that she worked on the album with Indonesian duo Gabber Modus Operandi and had contributions from serpentwithfeet and El Guincho. Prior to that, she teased that the album would sound like “clubbing in the living room.”

Below, watch a video for “atopos” directed by Viðar Logi.

Fossora is out 9/30 on One Little Independent.

