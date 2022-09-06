Björk has released “atopos,” the lead single from her upcoming album Fossora, which is out at the end of the month. “it is a good intro …. kinda like fossora´s passport,” she wrote in a tweet. “sonically a heavy bottom-ended bass world we have 6 bass clarinets,punchy sub drilling,nesting and digging us into the ground.”

She officially announced Fossora last week, revealing that she worked on the album with Indonesian duo Gabber Modus Operandi and had contributions from serpentwithfeet and El Guincho. Prior to that, she teased that the album would sound like “clubbing in the living room.”

Below, watch a video for “atopos” directed by Viðar Logi.

the video to the first single from my new album called "atopos" is coming tomorrow,it is a good intro …. kinda like fossora´s passport

sonically a heavy bottom-ended bass world

we have 6 bass clarinets,punchy sub drilling,nesting and digging us into the ground warmth björk pic.twitter.com/CjQatXNlhH — björk (@bjork) September 5, 2022

here is the first video of my album to the song “atopos”

could you please play it loudly? the lyrics are inspired by what roland barthes described as the unclassifiable OTHER

“our differences are irrelevant

our union is stronger than us” warmthness

björk pic.twitter.com/K2IkUoPSi9 — björk (@bjork) September 6, 2022

Fossora is out 9/30 on One Little Independent.