Björk Reveals Fossora Cover And Release Date

A couple of weeks ago, magnificent weirdo Björk announced that she’d made a new album called Fossora and that it would be coming this fall. Björk said that the new album would be inspired by pandemic living-room dance parties, and she reportedly recorded it with the assistance of Indonesian duo Gabber Modus Operandi and with a whole lot of bass clarinet. We don’t yet know how that combination of elements will sound, but we do know how it’ll look, and we know when we’ll be getting it.

This morning, Björk tweeted the cover art for Fossora. It looks cool! Last week, when she announced her forthcoming podcast Sonic Symbolism, on which she’ll discuss each of her 10 albums, Björk talked about how important the cover art is to the vibe of the record:

When I get asked about the differences of the music of my albums, I find it quickest to use visual short cuts. That’s kind of why my album covers are almost like homemade tarot cards. The image on the front might seem like just a visual moment, but for me it is simply describing the sound of it.

On Twitter, Björk wrote a quick poem about the new record:

each album always starts with a feeling

that i try to shape into sound

this time around

the feeling was landing

on the earth and digging my feet into the ground

She also added pre-order link, and if you follow that link, you can find the release date. Fossora is out 9/30 — one month away, baby! Pre-order it here.