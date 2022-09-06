Lambchop – “Little Black Boxes”

Lambchop – "Little Black Boxes"

Kurt Wagner has a new Lambchop album, The Bible, on the way at the end of the month. We’ve heard “Police Dog Blues” and “So There” already, and today Wagner is sharing another one, the squiggling and dancey “Little Black Boxes.” He shared: “This song was created in a hot, sweaty, smoky, room on a mid-July evening, filled with six or seven sweaty Minnesotans, four or five laptops, a piano, a smoke machine, and some laser lighting all throbbing to an undeniably infectious groove, it’s a wonder we all survived. But here we are. Lightning in a beer bottle.” Listen below.

The Bible is out 9/30 via Merge / City Slang. Pre-order it here.

