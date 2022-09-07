Kate Bollinger – “Running”

A few months ago, Kate Bollinger released a new EP, Look At It In The Light, and the Virginia-based songwriter is already back with a new single, “Running,” which she recorded with Sam Evian up at his studio in the Catskills. “It’s a song about a failing relationship, a new time in my life, deep insecurity and anxiety, and wanting to be really known and loved by someone,” Bollinger said in a statement. “I’ve tried lots of different styles of songwriting and I think I’ve made lots of things that don’t really reflect who I am anymore, but this song feels representative of the core of who I am.” Listen below.

“Running” is out now via Ghostly International.