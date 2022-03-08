Kate Bollinger – “Who Am I But Someone”

Kate Bollinger has spent the past few years putting out EPs — her most recent was 2020’s A Word Becomes A Sound — and she’s got another shorter collection of songs coming out later this year. The Look At It In The Light EP is being released next month, and she previewed it a couple months ago with “Yards / Gardens.” Today, she’s sharing the silky smooth “Who Am I But Someone,” which comes with a charming video directed by Allyson Pierce. Here’s Bollinger on the song and visuals:

There have been many times when I’ve been so afraid to uproot my life in some way but just as afraid of what will happen if I don’t. This song is a conversation with myself about avoidance, denial, being afraid of change, and being afraid of stagnating. I shot the video in Los Angeles with Allyson from Pear Juice and a cast and crew of all women (besides our amazing producer Al!). Shooting the video was like being at summer camp – it was one of the best experiences and I’m so proud of how it turned out.

Check it out below.

In case you missed it — I did! — Bollinger’s 2019 track “Candy” was sampled on the title track of Kanye West’s Donda last year.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Found Out”

02 “Who Am I But Someone”

03 “Look At It In The Light”

04 “Yards / Gardens”

05 “Lady In The Darkest Hour”

06 “Connecting Dots”

TOUR DATES:

04/02 Norfolk, VA @ LAVA MiniFest

04/30 Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

05/03 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/04 London, UK @ Colours

05/06 Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club

05/07 Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

05/09 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

05/10 Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny

05/11 Manchester, UK @ YES

05/15 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/16 Brussels, BE @ Botanique

05/17 Stuttgart, DE @ Café Galao

05/19 Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla

05/20 Darmstadt, DE @ Bedroomdisco

05/21 Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up!

06/07 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

06/08 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

06/11 Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

06/12 Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939

06/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Rooftop

06/17 Washington, DC @ DC9

06/18 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

The Look At It In The Light EP is out 4/22 via Ghostly International.