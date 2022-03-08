Kate Bollinger – “Who Am I But Someone”

New Music March 8, 2022 10:44 AM By James Rettig
0

Kate Bollinger – “Who Am I But Someone”

New Music March 8, 2022 10:44 AM By James Rettig
0

Kate Bollinger has spent the past few years putting out EPs — her most recent was 2020’s A Word Becomes A Sound — and she’s got another shorter collection of songs coming out later this year. The Look At It In The Light EP is being released next month, and she previewed it a couple months ago with “Yards / Gardens.” Today, she’s sharing the silky smooth “Who Am I But Someone,” which comes with a charming video directed by Allyson Pierce. Here’s Bollinger on the song and visuals:

There have been many times when I’ve been so afraid to uproot my life in some way but just as afraid of what will happen if I don’t. This song is a conversation with myself about avoidance, denial, being afraid of change, and being afraid of stagnating. I shot the video in Los Angeles with Allyson from Pear Juice and a cast and crew of all women (besides our amazing producer Al!). Shooting the video was like being at summer camp – it was one of the best experiences and I’m so proud of how it turned out.

Check it out below.

In case you missed it — I did! — Bollinger’s 2019 track “Candy” was sampled on the title track of Kanye West’s Donda last year.

TRACKLIST:
01 “I Found Out”
02 “Who Am I But Someone”
03 “Look At It In The Light”
04 “Yards / Gardens”
05 “Lady In The Darkest Hour”
06 “Connecting Dots”

TOUR DATES:
04/02 Norfolk, VA @ LAVA MiniFest
04/30 Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
05/03 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
05/04 London, UK @ Colours
05/06 Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club
05/07 Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
05/09 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
05/10 Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny
05/11 Manchester, UK @ YES
05/15 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/16 Brussels, BE @ Botanique
05/17 Stuttgart, DE @ Café Galao
05/19 Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla
05/20 Darmstadt, DE @ Bedroomdisco
05/21 Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up!
06/07 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
06/08 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
06/11 Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
06/12 Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939
06/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Rooftop
06/17 Washington, DC @ DC9
06/18 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

The Look At It In The Light EP is out 4/22 via Ghostly International.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

3 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

3 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

2 days ago 0

Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ “Stay (I Missed You)”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest