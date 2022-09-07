Nosaj Thing – “We Are” (Feat. HYUKOH)
Nosaj Thing, aka Los Angeles producer Jason Chung, returned a couple weeks back with “Blue Hour,” an excellent team-up with Julianna Barwick. At the time, he announced his first new album in five years, Continua, but today he’s revealed more details, including the stacked guest list. Continua features contributions from Panda Bear, Toro y Moi, Pink Siifu, serpentwithfeet, Coby Sey, and more. He’s also sharing a dreamy new single, “We Are,” which features the South Korean group HYUKOH. Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Continua” (Feat. Duval Timothy)
02 “My Soul Or Something” (Feat. Kazu Maxino)
03 “Process”
04 “Woodland” (Feat. serpentwithfeet)
05 “Blue Hour” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)
06 “Grasp” (Feat. Coby Sey, Slauson Malone, & Sam Grendel)
07 “We Are” (Feat. Hyukoh)
08 “Condition” (Feat. Toro y Moi)
09 “Look Both Ways” (Feat. Pink Siifu)
10 “All Over” (Feat. Panda Bear)
11 “Skyline”
12 “Different Life” (Feat. Eyedress)
Continua is out 10/28 via LUCKYME.