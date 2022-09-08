Preoccupations – “Slowly”
The Calgary post-punk band Preoccupations are releasing a new album, Arrangements, tomorrow. They’ve shared “Ricochet” and “Death Of Melody” from it already, and before the whole thing is out in full, they have one more single to share, “Slowly.” “Disappearing into the ether/ At four o clock in the morning/ With the world spinning slowly,” Matt Flegel sings on it. “When you hate what you’ve become/ And you’re waiting for the day/ But the day waits for no one.” Listen below.
Arrangements is out 9/9