Watch Indigo Sparke Cover PJ Harvey’s “White Chalk”

The Australian-born musician Indigo Sparke has a new album, Hysteria, on the way, which was produced by Aaron Dessner. Today, she’s shared a cover of PJ Harvey’s “White Chalk” as the latest entry in the Song That Found Me At The Right Time series, a collaboration with Sounds of Saving and 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

“I think there’s a humbling process that happens when you’re in some of your darkest moments,” Sparke said. “And when you’re really at that rock bottom, you kind of see how small and insignificant we all are in the grand scheme of things. And then your sense of self or your sense of ego kind of dissolves. And there’s kind of a lightness that comes in that relief.”

Hear Sparke’s take on “White Chalk” and watch an interview with her about the cover below.

Hysteria is out 10/7 via Sacred Bones.