Watch Indigo Sparke Cover PJ Harvey’s “White Chalk”

Angela Ricciardi

New Music September 8, 2022 2:40 PM By James Rettig
0

Watch Indigo Sparke Cover PJ Harvey’s “White Chalk”

Angela Ricciardi

New Music September 8, 2022 2:40 PM By James Rettig
0

The Australian-born musician Indigo Sparke has a new album, Hysteria, on the way, which was produced by Aaron Dessner. Today, she’s shared a cover of PJ Harvey’s “White Chalk” as the latest entry in the Song That Found Me At The Right Time series, a collaboration with Sounds of Saving and 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

“I think there’s a humbling process that happens when you’re in some of your darkest moments,” Sparke said. “And when you’re really at that rock bottom, you kind of see how small and insignificant we all are in the grand scheme of things. And then your sense of self or your sense of ego kind of dissolves. And there’s kind of a lightness that comes in that relief.”

Hear Sparke’s take on “White Chalk” and watch an interview with her about the cover below.

Hysteria is out 10/7 via Sacred Bones.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chris Pine Denies Harry Styles Spat On Him At Drama-Filled Don’t Worry Darling Venice Premiere

3 days ago 0

Modest Mouse Announce The Lonesome Crowded West 25th Anniversary Tour

3 days ago 0

Old Hudson Mohawke Song Goes Viral From TikToks Mocking Redditor’s Sex Playlist

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” (Feat. RikRok)

2 days ago 0

Watch Roxy Music Kick Off Their Reunion Tour In Toronto

19 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest