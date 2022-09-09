Watch Pearl Jam Cover The Beatles’ “Her Majesty” In Toronto To Mark The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
When not sidelined by various health concerns, Pearl Jam have been touring hard this year, and those travels brought them to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto last night. A few hours before the show, news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died in the United Kingdom. Eddie Vedder chose to mark the occasion by banging out a quick cover of “Her Majesty,” Paul McCartney’s solo acoustic secret track from the Beatles’ Abbey Road, before the band’s performance of “All Those Yesterdays.” Check it out below.