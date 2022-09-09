Watch Pearl Jam Cover The Beatles’ “Her Majesty” In Toronto To Mark The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

News September 9, 2022 9:55 AM By Chris DeVille
0

When not sidelined by various health concerns, Pearl Jam have been touring hard this year, and those travels brought them to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto last night. A few hours before the show, news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died in the United Kingdom. Eddie Vedder chose to mark the occasion by banging out a quick cover of “Her Majesty,” Paul McCartney’s solo acoustic secret track from the Beatles’ Abbey Road, before the band’s performance of “All Those Yesterdays.” Check it out below.

