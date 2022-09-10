Watch Beavis And Butt-Head React To A Tyler, The Creator Video

News September 10, 2022 10:20 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

The penultimate episode of the new season of Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head (titled “Kidney”) has the duo — now middle-aged — reacting to Tyler, The Creator’s “SEE YOU AGAIN” video featuring Kali Uchis. “What country’s army is this?” Beavis goes, reacting to the sequence of backup dancers in red hats. “I think it’s, like, Europe,” Butt-Head replies. “Tyler, The Creator’s gonna overthrow America,” he adds. Then the back-and-forth devolves into a veiled description of Donald Trump. “Yeah I think he should overthrow America!” says Beavis, who also receives a donor kidney in this episode. “He’s not like these other politicians, you know? He tells it like it is!”

On this rebooted Beavis And Butt-Head season, which premiered on August 4 on Paramount+, the two commented on TikToks and YouTubes in addition to music videos. They also watched videos from JoJo, Camila Cabello, Post Malone, BTS, and others. For a little context, some segments feature Old Beavis and Old Butt-Head — a version of the duo from an alternate universe where the teens were never sent forward to the year 2022.

Watch Beavis and Butt-Head react to Tyler, The Creator’s “SEE YOU AGAIN” video.

