Watch Beavis And Butt-Head Consider Whether BTS Sucks Or Kicks Ass

0

After going to space in the movie Beavis And Butt-head: Do The Universe this summer, the iconic duo Beavis and Butt-head return with a new season of episodes today on Paramount+. That means, for the first time since a brief revival in 2011, they’re holding court on new music videos (and now viral YouTube and TikTok videos too).

In the fourth episode, following some exploits involving a beehive, the pair surveys BTS’ “Dynamite” video. Butt-head is surprised by Beavis’ initial reaction that the song “kicks ass” — and even more so that, while trying to walk back his praise, Beavis reveals he knows the names of various BTS members. It seems Beavis is secretly part of the Army.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Mike Judge explained that the BTS praise is genuine:

BTS is a guilty pleasure — but maybe not even that guilty: I like them. I have pretty mainstream tastes. I think because I used to be a musician, people think I’m going to be a music snob. I’m not at all. I like a lot of very sugary pop music. We did that a little bit with Bon Jovi in the ’90s, Beavis liking them more than he should.

Videos by Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, and Tyler, The Creator will also be featured this season. You can check out the clip below and new episodes on Paramount+.

