Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back (again): For the first time in 10 years, the iconic animate duo are hitting TV screens and starring in Beavis And Butt-Head: Do The Universe, aka “the dumbest space movie ever made.” Voiced, produced, and directed by Mike Judge, the latest Beavis And Butthead installment will stream June 23 exclusively on Paramount+. (A new Beavis And Butt-Head series is also coming later this year.) The last time Beavis and Butt-Head were on TV was during a Season 8 series revival on MTV in 2011 — the show was ultimately canceled for a second time, though.

Here’s the full movie description:

In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-head are sentenced to Space Camp by a “creative” judge in 1998, leading to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.

Beavis and Butt-Head do iPhones? That does sound rife with comic potential. Watch the trailer below.