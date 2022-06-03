Watch The Trailer For Beavis And Butt-Head: Do The Universe, “The Dumbest Space Movie Ever Made”

News June 2, 2022 8:32 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch The Trailer For Beavis And Butt-Head: Do The Universe, “The Dumbest Space Movie Ever Made”

News June 2, 2022 8:32 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back (again): For the first time in 10 years, the iconic animate duo are hitting TV screens and starring in Beavis And Butt-Head: Do The Universe, aka “the dumbest space movie ever made.” Voiced, produced, and directed by Mike Judge, the latest Beavis And Butthead installment will stream June 23 exclusively on Paramount+. (A new Beavis And Butt-Head series is also coming later this year.) The last time Beavis and Butt-Head were on TV was during a Season 8 series revival on MTV in 2011 — the show was ultimately canceled for a second time, though.

Here’s the full movie description:

In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-head are sentenced to Space Camp by a “creative” judge in 1998, leading to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.

Beavis and Butt-Head do iPhones? That does sound rife with comic potential. Watch the trailer below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Announce More Reunion Shows

3 days ago 0

Wolfgang Van Halen Slams Autopsy Episode About His Dad: “Fuck Everyone That Works On This Show”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Will Smith’s “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”

2 days ago 0

cumgirl8 – “dumb bitch”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest