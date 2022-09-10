On October 28, Auteurs’ Luke Haines and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck will share their second collaborative album, All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out. It follows 2020’s Beat Poetry For Survivalists. It’s got Buck on guitar and, according to their label website, it “feeds LSD to a broken Moog synthesiser.” The description goes on to say that “Luke Haines sings songs about God, provides an occasional strum on his guitar, and blows Pan’s flute,” “Scott McCaughey (The Young Fresh Fellows) plays the bass and mellotron and Linda Pitmon (The Baseball Project) bangs the ritual drum,” and “Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group) drops in and has a nightmare in the key of doo-wop.” Sounds like fun for all involved. Anyway, this past week, Buck and Haines shared a new song from the album: “Psychedelic Sitar Casual.” Check that out below.

TRACKLIST:

Side 1

01 “The British Army On LSD”

02 “The Skies Are Full Of Insane Machines”

03 “Sunstroke”

04 “45 Revolutions”

Side 2

01 “Won’t Even Get Out Of Bed”

02 “Psychedelic Sitar Casual”

03 “Subterranean Earth Stomp”

04 “The Commies Are Coming”

05 “The First Time I Met God”

Side 3

01 “Minimalist House Burns”

02 “Exit Space (All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out)”

03 “Iranian Embassy Siege”

Side 4

01 “You’re My Kind Of Guru”

02 “Flying People”

03 “Diary Of A Crap Artist”

04 “And We Will”

05 “Waiting For The UFOs”

All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out is out 10/28 Cherry Red Records Cherry Red Records. Pre-order it here.