In October, Okkervil River leader Will Sheff will release his first solo album, Nothing Special. Already we’ve heard a few singles from it, including “Estrangement Zone” and the title track. Now, Sheff is back with “In The Thick Of It,” which features guest vocals from Cassandra Jenkins and a cameo from his dog Larry in the accompanying music video.

“‘In the Thick Of It’ is a song about moments of grace right in the frenetic middle of things,” Sheff explains. “I wrote it remotely with Will Graefe in a frantic flight out of LA to the desert. Zac Rae leads the charge on piano and I asked Cassandra Jenkins to sing the song along with me. I had this big music video planned, but then everybody who was supposed to make the video got Covid. So I borrowed a camera and sang the song while walking my dog Larry through some of our favorite spots in the city. We had a great time and we only spent 200 dollars.”

Listen to and watch “In The Thick Of It” below.

Nothing Special is out 10/7 on ATO Records. Pre-order it here.