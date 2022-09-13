Chicago alt-rock trio Dehd recently released a new album, Blue Skies, and soon they’re going out on an extensive tour in support of it. Before they hit the road, though, Dehd have shared a one-off single and video, “Eggshells,” that was recorded during the Blue Skies sessions but didn’t fit on the album. As for the video, it was directed by singer Emily Kempf and her video partner Kevin Veselka. Check it out, and also have a look at Dehd’s upcoming fall tour dates with EXUM, Bnny, Number One Popstar, and Lala Lala.

TOURDATES:

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line **

09/21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre **

09/22 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown **

09/23 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall **

09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot **

09/25 – Garden City, ID @ Flipside Fest

09/27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom **

09/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre **

09/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market **

10/02 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall **

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre &&

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park **

10/07 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre **

10/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

10/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater $$

10/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $$

10/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $$

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia $$

10/23 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat $$

10/25 – Boston, MA @ Royale $$

10/26 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount $$

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House $$

11/02 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia !!

11/03 – Aarau, CH @ Kiff !!

11/05 – Berlin, DE @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/07 – Copenhagen, DK@ Loppen !!

11/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen !!

11/09 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee !!

11/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow !!

11/12 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique ^^

11/13 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/14 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/16 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes ^^

11/17 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^^

11/18 – Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs ^^

11/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor ^^

11/20 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory ^^

** w/ EXUM

!! w/ Bnny

$$ w/ Number One Popstar

^^ w/ Lala Lala

Blue Skies is out now via Fat Possum.