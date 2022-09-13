Makaya McCraven – “The Fours”

Next week, the Chicago jazz musician Makaya McCraven will release a new album, In These Times. He’s shared “Dream Another” and “Seventh String” from it so far — the latter made it onto our best songs of the week list — and today he’s back with the stuttering, impressive new track “The Fours,” which comes alongside a music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa. Check it out below.

In These Times is out 9/23 via International Anthem/Nonesuch/XL Recordings. Pre-order it here.

