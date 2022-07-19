Makaya McCraven – “Dream Another”

Nate Shuls

New Music July 19, 2022 10:56 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Makaya McCraven – “Dream Another”

Nate Shuls

New Music July 19, 2022 10:56 AM By Tom Breihan
0

This fall, the celebrated Chicago jazz musician Makaya McCraven, one of the genre’s most acclaimed current artists, will release his new LP In These Times. We’ve already posted the early track “Seventh String,” and now McCraven has also shared a lovely, funky new instrumental called “Dream Another.” The song is built on an off-kilter drum-shuffle that reminds me of J Dilla in its sense of timing. Over that beat, a number of other musicians play a gorgeous wind-in-your hair melody.

McCraven wrote and recorded “Dream Another” in his home studio, and it features contributions from a number of his peers: harp from Brandee Younger, guitar and sitar from Matt Gold, bass from Junius Paul, flute from De’Sean Jones. Listen to it below.

In These Times is out 9/23 via International Anthem/Nonesuch/XL Recordings. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Darkness Agree With Mastodon: Opening For Disturbed Is The Worst

4 days ago 0

We Were Front And Center For The Armed At Pitchfork Fest And Holy Shit

4 days ago 0

Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt When Spiritualized Played Pitchfork Music Festival

4 days ago 0

Watch JoJo Siwa Hit A Home Run Off Quavo In The MLB Celebrity Softball Game

3 days ago 0

Glorilla – “Tomorrow”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest