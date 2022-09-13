Fran – “So Long”

Fran, the recording project led by Chicago musician Maria Jacobson, released its debut album A Private Picture back in 2019. Today, Jacobson is back with her first new single since then, the gorgeous and arresting “So Long.” “And I can’t hold on/ With a rope so long/ I wonder where you’ve gone,” she sings on it. “So Long is about the gulfs that form in relationships: feeling distant emotionally and then trying to correct it with physical distance,” she said in a statement. “It was written in a time of a lot of solo camping. The video is inspired by my favorite escape, Real Housewives.” Watch and listen below.

“So Long” is out now via Fire Talk.

