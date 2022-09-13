The long-running Portland hardcore greats Poison Idea aren’t a band anymore, but there’s another Portland band that scratches the same itch, and they just released a motherfucker of an album. Long Knife sound basically nothing like any other hardcore band currently working. They specialize in a revved-up old-school attack that draws power from garage rock and even just straight-up classic rock. Imagine that the scummy, sticky filth on a dive-bar floor became sentient and started making music. That’s Long Knife. They fucking rule, and their new album Curb Stomp Earth is a total ass-kicker.

Long Knife have been around for a decade, and they crank out new music whenever they feel like it. Two years ago, the two-song single “Night Of The Hunter” b/w “Rough Liver” knocked out at least three of my teeth. Today, Curb Stomp Earth arrives with no advance notice, and it’s Long Knife’s first full-length since 2015’s Meditations On Self Destruction.

In the past seven years, Long Knife have lost no edge at all. Curb Stomp Earth is a high-octane rock attack where pretty much every song is a full-on anthem. This time around, Long Knife are bringing some surprises: atmospheric horror-soundtrack synths, free-jazz horn freakouts. Mostly, though, they’re playing blazing metallic rock ‘n’ roll at triple time. I just finished my first listen, and I’m all in. As soon as I heard that title track, I had to go kick a triceratops in the eye. Stream the album below.

<a href="https://longknife.bandcamp.com/album/curb-stomp-earth">Curb Stomp Earth by Long Knife</a>

Curb Stomp Earth is out now on Beach Impediment Records.