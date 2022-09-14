The New York City hardcore band Show Me The Body have announced a new album, Trouble The Water, their full-length followup to 2019’s Dog Whistle. It was recorded at their CORPUS studios in Long Island City, and was produced by Arthur Rizk. It includes “Loose Talk,” which came out a few months back, and today they’re sharing a new track, the jagged-edged “We Came To Play.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Loose Talk”

02 “Food From Plate”

03 “Radiator”

04 “We Came To Play”

05 “War Not Beef”

06 “Out Of Place”

07 “Boils Up”

08 “Buck 50”

09 “Demeanor”

10 “Using It”

11 “WW4”

12 “Trouble The Water”

TOUR DATES:

10/01 Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

10/16 Garden Grove, CA @ Nothing Fest IV

10/21 Vechta, Germany @ Gulfhaus

10/22 Kusel, Germany @ Schalander

10/24 Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

10/25 Poznań, Poland @ Klub Muzyczny

10/26 Dresden, Germany @ Chemiefabrik

10/28 Dortmund, Germany @ Red Forest Festival

10/29 Berlin, Germany @ Red Forest Festival

10/30 Drachten, Netherlands @ Iduna

10/31 Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn

11/01 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

11/02 Fribourg, Switzerland @ Café XXème

11/03 Bologna, Italy @ Freakout Club

11/04 Verona, Italy @ Colorificio Kroen

11/05 Mezzago, Italy @ Bloom

11/07 London, UK @ The Underworld

12/06 Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

12/07 Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

12/08 Melbourne, AU @ Stay Gold

12/09 Perth, AU @ Bad Lands

Trouble The Water is out 10/28 via Loma Vista.