Show Me The Body – “We Came To Play”
The New York City hardcore band Show Me The Body have announced a new album, Trouble The Water, their full-length followup to 2019’s Dog Whistle. It was recorded at their CORPUS studios in Long Island City, and was produced by Arthur Rizk. It includes “Loose Talk,” which came out a few months back, and today they’re sharing a new track, the jagged-edged “We Came To Play.” Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Loose Talk”
02 “Food From Plate”
03 “Radiator”
04 “We Came To Play”
05 “War Not Beef”
06 “Out Of Place”
07 “Boils Up”
08 “Buck 50”
09 “Demeanor”
10 “Using It”
11 “WW4”
12 “Trouble The Water”
TOUR DATES:
10/01 Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
10/16 Garden Grove, CA @ Nothing Fest IV
10/21 Vechta, Germany @ Gulfhaus
10/22 Kusel, Germany @ Schalander
10/24 Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang
10/25 Poznań, Poland @ Klub Muzyczny
10/26 Dresden, Germany @ Chemiefabrik
10/28 Dortmund, Germany @ Red Forest Festival
10/29 Berlin, Germany @ Red Forest Festival
10/30 Drachten, Netherlands @ Iduna
10/31 Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn
11/01 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
11/02 Fribourg, Switzerland @ Café XXème
11/03 Bologna, Italy @ Freakout Club
11/04 Verona, Italy @ Colorificio Kroen
11/05 Mezzago, Italy @ Bloom
11/07 London, UK @ The Underworld
12/06 Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory
12/07 Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside
12/08 Melbourne, AU @ Stay Gold
12/09 Perth, AU @ Bad Lands
Trouble The Water is out 10/28 via Loma Vista.