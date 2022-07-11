Show Me The Body – “LOOSE TALK”

Single art by Maxwell Vice

New Music July 11, 2022 10:03 AM By James Rettig
0

The New York City hardcore band Show Me The Body are about to head out on tour with Soul Glo, and ahead of that they’re releasing a track called “LOOSE TALK,” their first new song since last year’s Survive EP, and apparently a preview of a bigger project to come later this year. “LOOSE TALK” is a glowering beatdown, and it comes with a music video that references Martin Scorsese’s 1967 feature directorial debut Who’s That Knocking At My Door. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
07/12 Columbus, OH @ Rumba
07/13 Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar
07/14 Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
07/16 Los Angeles, CA @ CORPUS PRESENTS: LA IBD
07/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
07/22 Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks
07/23 Austin, TX @ Sunny’s Backyard
07/24 Houston, TX @ The End
07/26 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
07/27 Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress
07/28 Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew
07/29 Oakland, CA @ Starline
07/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Sound & Fury
08/01 Reno, NV @ Holland Project
08/03 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
08/04 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
08/05 Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma
08/06 Portland, OR @ Polaris *
08/07 Boise, ID @ Shredder *
08/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive
08/09 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
08/11 Louisville, KY @ Portal
08/12 Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St.
08/13 Baltimore, MD @ DIY
08/20 Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas at Resorts World
09/30 10/2 Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
* no Soul Glo

“LOOSE TALK” is out now.

James Rettig Staff

