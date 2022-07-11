Show Me The Body – “LOOSE TALK”

The New York City hardcore band Show Me The Body are about to head out on tour with Soul Glo, and ahead of that they’re releasing a track called “LOOSE TALK,” their first new song since last year’s Survive EP, and apparently a preview of a bigger project to come later this year. “LOOSE TALK” is a glowering beatdown, and it comes with a music video that references Martin Scorsese’s 1967 feature directorial debut Who’s That Knocking At My Door. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

07/12 Columbus, OH @ Rumba

07/13 Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

07/14 Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

07/16 Los Angeles, CA @ CORPUS PRESENTS: LA IBD

07/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

07/22 Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks

07/23 Austin, TX @ Sunny’s Backyard

07/24 Houston, TX @ The End

07/26 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

07/27 Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress

07/28 Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew

07/29 Oakland, CA @ Starline

07/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Sound & Fury

08/01 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

08/03 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

08/04 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

08/05 Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma

08/06 Portland, OR @ Polaris *

08/07 Boise, ID @ Shredder *

08/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive

08/09 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

08/11 Louisville, KY @ Portal

08/12 Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St.

08/13 Baltimore, MD @ DIY

08/20 Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas at Resorts World

09/30 10/2 Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

* no Soul Glo

“LOOSE TALK” is out now.