The New York trio Show Me The Body have a sound that’s always been hard to describe — a serrated lurch that draws on punk and hardcore and rap and noise-rock without ever quite committing to any of them. They’re basically their own genre, and they really lock in on that sound on their new EP Survive.

Survive follows the 2019 album Dog Whistle, and it finds Show Me The Body wallowing in electro-scuzz murk. The new EP is brief — just three songs in 10 minutes — but it finds its own slavering groove. Singer Julian Cashwan-Pratt has a forbidding drawl that reminds me of Iggy Pop, and he talks his shit on Survive. The opening line from one song: “People on TV sure know how to die.” The opening line from another: “I never cry watching pigs die.”

We’ve already posted the video for the early track “Survive,” but the whole EP is a dense, impressive, noisy piece of work, and it’s well worth your 10 minutes. Stream it below.

The Survive EP is out now on Loma Vista.