Kolb – “Internal Affairs” (Feat. Ani Ivry-Block)

Max Branigan

New Music September 15, 2022 10:59 AM By James Rettig
0

Kolb – “Internal Affairs” (Feat. Ani Ivry-Block)

Max Branigan

New Music September 15, 2022 10:59 AM By James Rettig
0

In a few weeks, Brooklyn musician Michael Kolb is releasing his debut album, Tyrannical Vibes. He’s shared “I Guess I’m Lucky” and “Jean-Luc” (RIP) from it so far, and today he’s back with another intriguing single, “Internal Affairs.” It’s a plinking, pulsing, melodic track with lead vocals from Palberta’s Ani Ivry-Block. Kolb said that the track was inspired by DMX’s “What’s My Name?.” “I wanted to channel that energy, but here I’m raging against my own distraction and self-sabotage,” he noted.

“There are always a ton of ideas bouncing around my head on any given day and it doesn’t always make it easy to focus on or complete a single task,” Kolb continued:

With the visuals for “Internal Affairs”, I wanted something that would convey that feeling of being disoriented by all of the information we receive via the internet, social media and life in general. I always liked lyric videos, I like that VR art has that uncanny valley element, so I brought in a couple of friends to make those visual ideas reality. Matthew Gantt (whose music I am a big fan of) did the animations and Boothe Carlson added text and edited the video. Hope everybody enjoys and has a wonderful day.

Watch and listen below.

Tyrannical Vibes is out 9/30 (digital) and 10/21 (vinyl) via Ramp Local. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Citing His Michael Phelps Tweet, Prosecutors Win Ruling Against Young Thug In RICO Case

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Crazy Town’s “Butterfly”

1 day ago 0

Sex Pistols Comment On Death Of Queen Elizabeth

6 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Joe’s “Stutter” (Feat. Mystikal)

3 days ago 0

Benny The Butcher – “European Bling”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest