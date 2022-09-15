Stevie Wonder’s 1972 song “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)” is a straight-up indestructible masterpiece of pop music, a standout work from the peak period of one of the all-time greats. You know what’s crazy? Stevie Wonder’s entire 1972 album Talking Book is fully bulletproof, but “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)” might be the best song on the record. Incredibly, Stevie Wonder never released that song as a single. I guess that’s just what happens when a song ends up on the same album as “Superstition” and “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life.” But “I Believe” remains an eternal classic, a perfect recording. You have to have a lot of guts to cover a song like that one. Father John Misty has a lot of guts.

Earlier this year, the Mist released his impressively lush LP Chloë And The Next 20th Century. Since the Josh Tillman has been touring hard, and he’s been playing shows with a whole lot of musicians. Today, Father John Misty has released the new in-concert EP Live At Electric Lady, part of a live Spotify series. The Mist recorded his EP with a big band and a full string section, and it’s mostly Misty singing songs from his last album. Tillman ends the EP with his take on “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)”

Two questions: Did Father John Misty first encounter this song on the High Fidelity soundtrack? And would Father John Misty admit to first encountering this song on the High Fidelity soundtrack? On the EP, Tillman sings a pretty faithful cover of Stevie Wonder’s original, right down to the funky breakdown at the end. This might be awkward, but Tillman doesn’t try to outsing Stevie. Instead, he remains in crooner mode, occasionally giving his upper register a workout, and he emerges intact. The Misty cover isn’t anywhere near as good as the original, and it’s not trying to be. Instead, it’s a nice nod to a legend. Below, listen to Father John Misty’s cover and Stevie Wonder’s original.

While we’re at it, here’s the full Live At Electric Factory EP: