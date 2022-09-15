Cardi B Gets Community Service For 2018 Strip Club Brawl

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

News September 15, 2022 1:58 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Back in 2018, Cardi B was getting into a lot of fights in public. One of them went down at Angels, a strip club in Queens. At the time, reports suggested Cardi might face charges because she ordered members of her entourage to attack two bartenders at the club. She pled not guilty to felony charges stemming from the incident in 2019, but as PIX11 News reports, today she pled guilty to lesser charges including assault in the third-degree and reckless endangerment. She was sentenced to 15 days of community service.

Cardi also shared a statement to the press:

Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.

About that music — we’re still waiting on Cardi’s follow-up to 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but she’s scored multiple #1 hits in recent years without releasing an album.

